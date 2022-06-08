Getting Answers
Balloon release to be held in honor of Maddy Mouser

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A balloon release will be held on Thursday, June 9 in honor of Maddy Mouser.

Eighteen-year-old Maddy had a long battle with cystic fibrosis. She spent years at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston before receiving a double lung transplant in 2018. Her health recently declined and she was taken back to Houston to be cared for before she passed away.

Amanda Talley, Maddy’s mother, said she was always the life of the party. She was a graduating senior at Haughton High School.

The balloon release will take place on the high school’s football field at 8 p.m. Purple and white are the preferred colors for cystic fibrosis awareness.

