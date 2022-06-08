4 arrested, including 3 juveniles, after 17-year-old shot in both legs in Bossier
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Four people are now in custody, including three teenagers, after a 17-year-old was shot in both legs, the Bossier City Police Department reports.
Officials with BCPD say the shooting happened on Friday, June 3 around 3:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Dahlia Drive. Officers who responded to the scene say they found a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot in both legs. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BCPD on Wednesday, June 8 announced the arrest of four people in connection with the case. They are:
Corey Sullivan, 22
- 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Bond set at $600,000
17-year-old male
- 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Obstruction of justice
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Bond set at $595,000
17-year-old male
- 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Bond set at $250,000
16-year-old male
- Obstruction of justice
- Possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Bond set at $95,000
The investigation is ongoing.
