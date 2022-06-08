4 arrested, including 3 juveniles, after 17-year-old shot in both legs in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Four people are now in custody, including three teenagers, after a 17-year-old was shot in both legs, the Bossier City Police Department reports.

Officials with BCPD say the shooting happened on Friday, June 3 around 3:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Dahlia Drive. Officers who responded to the scene say they found a 17-year-old male victim who had been shot in both legs. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCPD on Wednesday, June 8 announced the arrest of four people in connection with the case. They are:

Corey Sullivan, 22

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Bond set at $600,000

17-year-old male

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Obstruction of justice

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Bond set at $595,000

17-year-old male

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Bond set at $250,000

16-year-old male

Obstruction of justice

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Bond set at $95,000

The investigation is ongoing.

