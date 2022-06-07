Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Why do gas prices vary across the U.S.?

By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the weather heats up, many are eager to travel, but the cost of gas could be a speed bump in your plans.

Across the country, drivers are paying a range of prices. On the cheaper side, drivers are spending a little less on average in South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia, which currently site at $4.03 per gallon. But the price shoots up in Illinois, Nevada and California where the average price is $6.03 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the most expensive gas in the country is at a pumping station in Mendocino, Calif. where it’s a whopping $9.60 per gallon.

One factor driving the price disparity is regional access to oil refineries. For example, gas prices in the Gulf Coast may be lower than in the West Coast because that region has access to more refineries. The West Coast is also hindered by the Rocky Mountains, which act as a barrier separating western states from others. This limits the number of pipelines connecting the region to the rest of the country.

Some states will also have high taxation on gas, making fuel more expensive.

To check the gas prices in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
Juvenile male dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
(File photo)
Teen drowns at Toledo Bend spillway
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

Latest News

SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting incident on Jamison Street
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference Monday shortly after the Legislature concluded...
Gov. Edwards calls for special session to redraw Congressional maps
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise