Why do gas prices vary across the U.S.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the weather heats up, many are eager to travel, but the cost of gas could be a speed bump in your plans.

Across the country, drivers are paying a range of prices. On the cheaper side, drivers are spending a little less on average in South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia, which currently site at $4.03 per gallon. But the price shoots up in Illinois, Nevada and California where the average price is $6.03 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the most expensive gas in the country is at a pumping station in Mendocino, Calif. where it’s a whopping $9.60 per gallon.

One factor driving the price disparity is regional access to oil refineries. For example, gas prices in the Gulf Coast may be lower than in the West Coast because that region has access to more refineries. The West Coast is also hindered by the Rocky Mountains, which act as a barrier separating western states from others. This limits the number of pipelines connecting the region to the rest of the country.

Some states will also have high taxation on gas, making fuel more expensive.

