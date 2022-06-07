Getting Answers
Texarkana man allegedly leaves woman at hospital with gunshot wounds

Woman tells officer her boyfriend shot her in his apartment
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man dropped a woman off at the ER entrance of a Texarkana hospital and immediately left, police say. She had gunshot wounds in both her shoulder and hand.

When an officer arrived and spoke to the woman while she was in one of the treatment rooms, she explained that her boyfriend, Deryl Utsey Jr., shot her while they were in his apartment on N Robinson Road. She continued to tell him they had an argument that led to him jumping on top of her while she was in bed and that’s when he grabbed his gun.

Deryl Utsey Jr.
Deryl Utsey Jr.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

While waiting for a detective to arrive at the scene, the officer reportedly witnessed a man come into the ER covered in blood and immediately recognized him as Utsey. The arrest was promptly made and Utsey was transported to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.

Utsey, 41, was later booked into the Bi-State Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; his bond has not yet been set.

“The 39-year-old victim’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening,” stated the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

