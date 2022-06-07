Getting Answers
Texarkana Arkansas mayor announces campaign for re-election

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown says he wants to keep his job for another term. Brown told a group of supporters on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7 of his intention to again run for mayor in the Nov. election.

Brown is completing his first term as mayor and he is the first to announce he will be a candidate in the upcoming election.

“You know, I have a lot of unfinished business. I have been at this three and a half years now it is my first public office I have held,” he said.

The official filing period for this election begins July 29 through August 19. Also up for election are Texarkana Arkansas City Board Members for wards 3, 4 and 5.

“I have been able to work with the finance department and other boards to improve the finances of the city as well as we govt some economic development projects working you know i want to see those through i’m committed to the city,” said Brown.

