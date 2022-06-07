Shreveport doctor speaks on passage of SB 44

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana Senate Bill 44 is becoming a law without his signature.

The law will ban transgender girls from playing public female sports. Edwards vetoed a similar bill last year but is taking a different approach this time around.

“Senate Bill 44 was going to become law whether or not I signed it,” he said.

Shreveport Dr. Tiffany Najberg said the bill oppresses transgender girls.

“When laws get passed, the marginalize an entire group to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. Laws like this send a clear message that no matter what, you’re never going to be considered who you truly are. You’re always going to be different from everybody else,” she said.

Najberg said the bill creates room for more laws affecting transgender women to be passed.

“Now I’m afraid that it’s going to open the door and embolden people to pass all kinds of restrictions. Some people don’t want us to have the same rights to exist properly,” she said.

La. will become the 18th state to bar transgender women and girls from playing female sports. The law is set to go into effect Aug. 1.

