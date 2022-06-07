Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport city pools open June 7

They’re once again under the management of the nonprofit Rock Solid
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport city pools open for the summer at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 under the management of the nonprofit Rock Solid, spokeswoman Shelley McMillian said.

Hours are:

🌊 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

🌊 1-5 p.m. Saturday

🌊 2-6 p.m. Sunday

Admission is $2.50 per person except at Southern Hills, where it’s $3.50 apiece if you want to swim and slide.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
A law officer runs to his squad car as Marshall, Texas, police investigate a shooting June 6,...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
BOOKED: Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall, Texas
Authorities identify Marshall, Texas, homicide victim; law officers arrest suspect

Latest News

Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
Shooting reported at Jewella at West 70th
After a long session with a special redistricting right in the middle of it, state lawmakers...
2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take
A law officer runs to his squad car as Marshall, Texas, police investigate a shooting June 6,...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified