Shreveport city pools open June 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport city pools open for the summer at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 under the management of the nonprofit Rock Solid, spokeswoman Shelley McMillian said.

Hours are:

🌊 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

🌊 1-5 p.m. Saturday

🌊 2-6 p.m. Sunday

Admission is $2.50 per person except at Southern Hills, where it’s $3.50 apiece if you want to swim and slide.

