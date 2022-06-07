Shreveport city pools open June 7
They’re once again under the management of the nonprofit Rock Solid
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport city pools open for the summer at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 under the management of the nonprofit Rock Solid, spokeswoman Shelley McMillian said.
Hours are:
🌊 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
🌊 1-5 p.m. Saturday
🌊 2-6 p.m. Sunday
Admission is $2.50 per person except at Southern Hills, where it’s $3.50 apiece if you want to swim and slide.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.