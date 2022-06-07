Shooting reported at Jewella at West 70th
There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at Jewella Avenue at West 70th Street.
There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call initially came in as a report of gunfire at 9:55 p.m. Monday, June 6.
A minute later, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location.
Police, at one point, had at least 21 units on the scene.
This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.