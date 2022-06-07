Getting Answers
Shooting reported at Jewella at West 70th

There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at Jewella Avenue at West 70th Street. At one point, at least 19 police units were on the scene.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting at Jewella Avenue at West 70th Street.

There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call initially came in as a report of gunfire at 9:55 p.m. Monday, June 6.

A minute later, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location.

Police, at one point, had at least 21 units on the scene.

Dozens of evidence markers can be seen in the street where Shreveport police are investigating...
Dozens of evidence markers can be seen in the street where Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at Jewella Avenue at West 70th Street.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

