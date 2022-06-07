Scattered storms for some, intense heat for most

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a scorching Monday for the ArkLaTex we are tracking more of the same as we go through your Tuesday as temperatures will be moving up into the 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely be again over the 100 degree mark. In addition to the heat we are tracking the chance of some localized relief across the northern third of the ArkLaTex. We are tracking more of the same Wednesday through Friday as a frontal boundary will be stalled across the northeastern tier of the viewing area. Heading through the weekend we are expecting no major changes as the intense heat dominates and where the potential for Heat Advisories is looking more and more likely.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity that we will be battling across the ArkLaTex again Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have your summer attire ready as we are expecting some serious heat and humidity again on the way for the region. Temperatures are starting off in the 70s this morning and again will be moving up into the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be surging past the 100 degree mark. We are tracking the potential for some localized relief across the northern ArkLaTex as another complex of storms will be moving through during the middle of the day keeping temperatures cooler for the I-30 corridor. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds along with the potential for up to quarter size hail possible.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are generally expecting more of the same on the way for the region. High temperatures south of I-30 will be fairly consistent with highs in the mid-90s with even hotter temperatures possible across East Texas. But due to the stalled front in Southwest Arkansas we could see some more scattered shower and storm potential for the northeastern third of the viewing area Wednesday through. Most will probably stay dry, but there is at least some hope for heat relief later this week.

That looks increasingly unlikely though as we head into the weekend as a large upper level ridge will be building in across the central portion of the US. Temperatures will be pushing up potentially even higher with triple digit heat possible in East Texas. When you factor in the humidity that now is looking even more likely to stay elevated ‘feels-like’ temperatures could be pushing towards 110. So if you are planning on being outside this weekend try to limit your exposure as much as possible.

So get ready for some true scorching heat on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Tuesday!

