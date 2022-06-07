Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients

A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent clinical trial.(puneetyadav from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rectal cancer patients with a particular kind of mutation are reporting positive results after receiving a new therapy called dostarlimab.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, a small group of 12 cancer patients took part in the trial that resulted in all of them seeing total remission of their cancer.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline were among those involved in the trial.

According to the report, the 12 patients had rectal cancer that had not spread beyond the local area, and their tumors exhibited a mutation affecting the ability of cells to repair damage to DNA.

After being treated with the drug dostarlimab, the group showed complete remission, with no surgery or chemotherapy or severe side effects with at least six months of follow-ups.

Trial doctors said they would continue to follow up with the patients to assess the duration of response.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
Juvenile male dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
(File photo)
Teen drowns at Toledo Bend spillway
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

Latest News

A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
(Source: MGN)
Texarkana Arkansas mayor announces campaign for re-election
Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses his decision not to veto the transgender athletes bill.
Trans community miffed over the lack of a veto of the transgender athletes bill
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002