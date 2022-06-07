Louisiana man leaves voice message threatening to kill Florida congresswoman

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man is facing federal charges after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman, the United States Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that a federal arrest warrant and a criminal complaint was issued for Charles Germany, 66, with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

The DOJ stated that on May 27 Germany called from his home in Walker and left a voice message threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy. Germany again called the office that day leaving another threatening message.

If convicted, Germany faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

