Louisiana man leaves voice message threatening to kill Florida congresswoman

Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man is facing federal charges after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman, the United States Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that a federal arrest warrant and a criminal complaint was issued for Charles Germany, 66, with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

The DOJ stated that on May 27 Germany called from his home in Walker and left a voice message threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy. Germany again called the office that day leaving another threatening message.

If convicted, Germany faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Big changes to high school sports playoff rules affecting most Caddo schools
This change of rules will mean the number of select schools will go up from 106 (26%) to a...
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texarkana Chili's parking lot
Natchitoches PD reflects on one year of new Crime Stoppers program
