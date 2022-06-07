Limited showers Wednesday with more blazing heat

(KSLA) - Showers will be possible again for the far northern ArkLaTex. It will not rain everywhere, but it will be how everywhere. Temperatures will be back in the mid 90s with plenty of humidity.

This evening will have a few passing clouds but no more rain. It will stay nice and quiet if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures as you might expect will still be hot and humid. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds, but mostly clear for majority of the night. There will not be any rain. So we will start the day off Wednesday nice and dry. Temperatures will struggle to cool down and will only fall to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will still remain hot, getting up to the mid 90s! The humidity will be high as well, so that will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Feels-like temperatures could be pushing near 100 degrees once again! Keep drinking that water! There is also a marginal risk for severe weather in the far northern tip of the ArkLaTex. Some more storms will push south and could bring some strong and gusty winds. Most of the ArkLaTex will not see any rain. Especially along and south of I-20.

Thursday will have a few more passing clouds but will still have little to no rain. Temperatures will still be extremely hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s with more humidity. Be safe in the heat!

Friday will also stay hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few passing clouds to provide some shade. There is also a 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. If we do see some showers or storms, that will help cool temperatures a little more. However, any rain we see if will short-lived. So I would not rely on any rain for the day. Continue to stay safe in the heat.

Saturday has a slightly better shot to see some showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but even then not everyone will see rain. Being several days out, this can easily change. Highs for the day will be in the mid 90s. Sunday will go back to dry weather with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the mid 90s again. If you are spending extra time outdoors this weekend, make sure to use extra caution!

With all of this heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors. Go inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Out in the tropics, we are not tracking any potential development within the next 5 days. Let this be a friendly reminder to always be prepared with Hurricane Season. We will be your First Alert to all thing tropical this summer, so continue to follow your First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.