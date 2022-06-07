Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

LHSAA makes big announcement affecting high school sports in Caddo Parish

Nearly every school named ‘select’ except Northwood
This change of rules will mean the number of select schools will go up from 106 (26%) to a...
This change of rules will mean the number of select schools will go up from 106 (26%) to a staggering 200 (49.4%), dropping the number of non-select schools from 299 (73%) to just 205 (50.6%).(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Area coaches, school administration, and parents of student-athletes are in for a surprise. On Friday, June 3, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) voted 16-5 to redefine select and non-select schools based on how much enrollment is “outside” of a school’s district.

On June 6, LHSAA issued its list of select and non-select schools. Almost every school in Caddo Parish was deemed as select except for Northwood High School, which is still considered non-select.

This change of rules will mean the number of select schools will go up from 106 (26%) to a staggering 200 (49.4%), dropping the number of non-select schools from 299 (73%) to just 205 (50.6%).

What does this mean for your student who goes to any of these schools?

Any school that has any component of a magnet school is deemed select, meaning they are now listed to compete in playoffs with private schools like Evangel Christian Academy, Byrd, and Calvary.

How will this affect sports in our schools?

The new schools deemed select will have to compete against private school powerhouses, which arguably have an advantage in sports. Private schools which charge tuition fees can recruit students from abroad by offering them sports scholarships to help them with their tuition costs. This puts public schools which have district limits and no tuition at a distinct disadvantage.

The rule goes into effect July 1; schools will have the option to change their enrollment policies before then.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law officer runs to his squad car as Marshall, Texas, police investigate a shooting June 6,...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
Juvenile male dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella and W 70th
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
The Cotton Valley Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the...
Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash

Latest News

Big changes to high school sports playoff rules affecting most Caddo schools
Big changes to high school sports playoff rules affecting most Caddo schools
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday
LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.
LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.
USA volleyball battles Canada in Bossier
USA volleyball battles Canada in Bossier