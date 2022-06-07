Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Energy is on the minds of millions of Americans as prices at the pump continue to rise. The Biden administration say it is working to ease the pain while continuing its push away from fossil fuels.

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was pitching solar panels Tuesday as pain at the pump continues. The Biden administration announced it will utilize the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of solar technology, transformers, heat pumps, and more. The administration says it is an effort to lower energy costs while strengthening national security.

“This is about American energy independence, about American security, about our ability to produce our own homegrown energy,” said Secretary Granholm.

Granholm blames supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine for much of the energy woes being felt in the U.S. She says the U.S. can break its dependence on volatile fossil fuels by producing more clean energy.

“I would hope that all Americans would stand up and say that this is an important time for our nation,” said Secretary Granholm.

The administration needs buy-in from Congress to provide funds for the Defense Production Act. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) says this is not the energy conversation we need to be having.

“If that’s what’s passing for a plan, that’s not going to help 90 percent of Americans now, this year, or the year after,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy argues the plan from the administration could have a positive effect years down the line, but he says Americans need help right now.

Granholm says the Biden Administration is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve to help ease the cost burden, and is urging oil and gas producers to step up production during this painful period.

Cassidy argues that plan is not helping. He wants the administration to show support for long term oil and gas production, including off the coast of Louisiana.

“Not only are you lowering the price at the pump, lowering the fuel bill, but you’re also creating more, higher paying American jobs. That’s where the administration should be looking,” said Cassidy.

Secretary Granholm says she is eager to continue having conversations with Congress to ensure funding is provided for this Defense Production Act effort.

