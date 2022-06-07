1 dead, 1 injured after shooting incident on Jamison Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Jamison Street, near Northside Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with three people inside. One person in the vehicle was dead when they arrived, a second person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a third person was detained.

Officials have identified an orange Challenger as a possible vehicle of interest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

