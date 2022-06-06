WKCC puts on carnival-themed celebration for National Cancer Survivors Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In observance of National Cancer Survivors Day, Willis-Knighton Cancer Center put on a carnival-themed celebration the afternoon of Sunday, June 5.

The health care system said “The Greatest Life on Earth” served as a celebration for survivors, inspiration for those who recently have been diagnosed and as a gathering of support for families and the community.

“National Cancer Survivors Day is a great opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family to come together and affirm there can be quality of life after a cancer diagnosis.” said Dr. Lane R. Rosen, medical director of radiation oncology at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.

“Battling cancer is nothing short of heroic. Celebrating these survivors is a way to pay tribute to those who have conquered cancer while offering hope to those still fighting.”

Dr. Joyce Feagin told KSLA News 12 that she has personal ties to the disease and that’s why she wants to help others.

“I saw family members experience cancer. I wasn’t necessarily pleased with the compassion and the care, particularly, people of color receive. I wanted to level the playing field.”

There are more than 15.5 million people living with and beyond cancer in the United States and more than 32 million cancer survivors worldwide.

