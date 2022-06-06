Shreveport City Council members to hold redistricting meeting today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The clock is ticking for the Shreveport City Council to approve new district lines and get them sent off to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office by June 22.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and Councilmen John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher are hosting a meeting Monday, June 6 to get the public’s input.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Southfield School auditorium, 1100 Southfield Road. This is an opportunity for people to ask questions and give their opinions on the proposed maps.

Demographer Dr. Gary Joiner will also be present.

The biggest changes could be seen in Districts D and E. Both districts saw big increases in population numbers.

Meanwhile, District A saw a 12.5% drop in population, while District F saw a decrease in population of 10.8%.

BREAKDOWN OF POPULATION CHANGES

DISTRICT A: -12.5% (Tabatha Taylor)

DISTRICT B: No change (LeVette Fuller)

DISTRICT C: No change (John Nickelson)

DISTRICT D: +24% (Grayson Boucher)

DISTRICT E: +14.5% (Dr. Alan Jackson Jr.)

DISTRICT F: -10.8% (James Green)

DISTRICT G: No change (Jerry Bowman Jr.)

