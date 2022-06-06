Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport City Council members to hold redistricting meeting today

The session to get the public’s input is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Southfield School auditorium
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The clock is ticking for the Shreveport City Council to approve new district lines and get them sent off to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office by June 22.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and Councilmen John Nickelson and Grayson Boucher are hosting a meeting Monday, June 6 to get the public’s input.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Southfield School auditorium, 1100 Southfield Road. This is an opportunity for people to ask questions and give their opinions on the proposed maps.

Demographer Dr. Gary Joiner will also be present.

The biggest changes could be seen in Districts D and E. Both districts saw big increases in population numbers.

Meanwhile, District A saw a 12.5% drop in population, while District F saw a decrease in population of 10.8%.

BREAKDOWN OF POPULATION CHANGES

  • DISTRICT A: -12.5% (Tabatha Taylor)
  • DISTRICT B: No change (LeVette Fuller)
  • DISTRICT C: No change (John Nickelson)
  • DISTRICT D: +24% (Grayson Boucher)
  • DISTRICT E: +14.5% (Dr. Alan Jackson Jr.)
  • DISTRICT F: -10.8% (James Green)
  • DISTRICT G: No change (Jerry Bowman Jr.)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
BOOKED: Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall, Texas
Authorities identify Marshall, Texas, homicide victim; law officers arrest suspect
Shreveport community gathers for Field Gay to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Latest News

The Cotton Valley Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the...
Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
Tracking clearing skies and rising temperatures on the way for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Hot and humid weather ahead this week
Helicopter crash
Married couple injured in Rusk County helicopter crash