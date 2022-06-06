Scorching heat, limited rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday afternoon! After seeing some wet weather this morning the skies are clearing and we are seeing temperatures skyrocket into the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 100 degrees. As we go through this week thanks to a developing ridge to our west and a slowly amplifying trough to our east we are expecting generally more of the same in terms of intense heat and humidity with only limited rain chances for the northern tier of the viewing area. This will be do to complex of storms that will moving along a stalled frontal boundary that will bring chances for heat relief for the I-30 corridor. Elsewhere, just expect more July weather in early June all week and weekend long.

We are tracking 'feels-like' temperatures that will be surging past the 100 degree mark once again Tuesday afternoon. (KSLA News 12)

So as we head into the evening hours we are expecting the mugginess to keep our temperatures very warm with temperatures hanging into the 80s through the later evening hours along with dry conditions. Overnight, we are expecting to see lows fall down only into the mid-70s as the elevated dew points will keep it very muggy across the region. During the day Tuesday we are tracking another scorcher for most of the region with the potential of another Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) moving through Southwest Arkansas during the day. If you don’t see rain expect high to easily reach into the 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.

As we go through the rest of the week we are generally expecting more of the same with highs that will consistently be in the mid-90s along with elevated humidity. This will bring our ‘feel-like’ temperatures not too far away from Heat Advisory territory (105+) so please make sure you stay hydrated this week. While the heat will be the main story there is the chance that we could see some heat relief as the frontal boundary will continue to be stalled not too far away from the region bringing more hit and miss wet weather during the afternoon hours especially for the northern ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend there is some potential that the trough could amplify to the point that we see a backdoor cold front move through the region. That would bring the best chance for showers here in Shreveport during the day Saturday along with a drop in the humidity. Even with the potential weak front we are still expecting highs in the low to mid-90s with at least some sunshine, but perhaps slightly less humid conditions.

In the meantime, get ready to do a whole lot of sweating this week! Have a wonderful evening!

