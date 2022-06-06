Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
Shreveport community gathers for Field Gay to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Latest News

Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
In this photo provided by Regal Air, musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, of France, and sled...
Dog reunited with owner months after disappearing from checkpoint
Dogged by scandals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a possible ouster by his...
British PM faces potential ouster
Police in Hartford, Michigan, said a youngster committed armed robbery.
Police: 12-year-old robs gas station