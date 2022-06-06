Man dies after getting shot on Winnebago Street; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD identified the victim as Deonte Veal, 24.

Investigators said it happened on Winnebago Street near Plank Road around 4:15 p.m.

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting.

