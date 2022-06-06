Hot and steamy everyday this week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot all week. Plus the humidity will not help at all. All week long the feels-like temperatures should get up to the triple digits!

Monday will start off on the muggy side with a few passing clouds. Showers will pass just to our north, but you will not need your umbrella as you head out the door. As the day wears on, the clouds will slowly clear away, and we should get lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures meanwhile, will be getting super hot! Highs will be in the mid 90s. With all the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s if not the triple digits! Stay safe if you are going to spend extra time outdoors.

Tuesday will remain dry and have mostly sunny weather. A few clouds will pass by in the morning but those should clear out in the afternoon. Regardless I do not expect any rain from them. So rain chances are down to zilch. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. With temperatures so high, and the humidity nothing less than miserable, it will make the feels-like temperatures be in the triple digits! Stay hydrated while spending time outside! Don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off for a few minutes either.

Wednesday will still remain hot, getting up to the mid 90s! There will be lots of sunshine along with a few passing clouds with no chance of rain. The humidity will be high as well, so that will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Feels-like temperatures could be pushing near 100 degrees once again! Keep drinking that water!

Thursday will have a few more passing clouds but will still have little to no rain. Temperatures will will possibly be the hottest of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with more humidity.

Friday will also stay hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few passing clouds to provide some shade. There is also a 10% chance of rain for the day. If we do see some showers or storms, that will help cool temperatures a little more. However, any rain we see if will short-lived. So I would not rely on any rain for the day. Continue to stay safe in the heat.

Saturday has a slightly better shot to see some showers. I have a 20% chance of rain for the day, but even then not everyone will see rain. Being several days out, this can easily change. Highs for the day will be in the mid 90s. Sunday will go back to dry weather with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the mid 90s again.

With all of this heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors. Go inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Out in the tropics, Alex finally formed over the weekend. This is our first named storm of 2022. Alex will slowly weaken and become sub-tropical in the Atlantic as it moves east. There is no more threat from Alex, and we are not tracking any other potential development within the next 5 days. Let this be a friendly reminder to always be prepared with Hurricane Season. We will be your First Alert to all thing tropical this summer, so continue to follow your First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great week and stay safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.