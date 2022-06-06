2 injured in Rusk County helicopter crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County officials say they have received reports of a private helicopter crash near the airport.

According to Michael Searcy of Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the helicopter is a Robinson R44. It is down on the airport’s secondary runway. Two people were on board. The pilot was taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital while the passenger was taken by ambulance to a Tyler hospital.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports the area should be avoided as access is limited to emergency responders only.

