Gun range releases statement to ‘dispel rumors’ after weapon accidentally discharged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unnamed male student had a “negligent discharge” of his gun while he was re-holstering it, Red River Range posted on Facebook. Now, the gun range has released a statement to dispel rumors about what happened.

The incident happened Sunday, June 5 around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The gun range says it happened during a tactical training class.

“The bullet glazed his thigh and went through his shoe just missing his big toe,” stated the range in its post.

“The staff is trained for just such an occurrence and the emergency plan was put into place Immediately,” the gun range stated in its report.

The lead instructor luckily is a former SOF medic and current trauma nurse. After aid was rendered, the Shreveport Fire Department responded quickly. Officials at the gun range say the patient was taken to the hospital and is doing well; the injury did not even require stitches, they say.

“I want to personally thank the staff and students in the class for the phenomenal response to this incident. While every mitigation is taken to prevent accidents, they still can happen. SAFETY has always been and will remain our first priority when it comes to the handling of firearms,” said Brad Simon, president and founder of the Red River Range.

