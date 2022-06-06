Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 52-year-old man from Cotton Valley is behind bars after allegedly purposely causing a wreck that left another person injured.

Louisiana State Police officials say on Sunday, June 5 around 9 a.m., troopers arrested Earl Lewis IV, 52, of Cotton Valley. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Troopers say the investigation started back on May 5, when they responded to a a wreck on I-20 near Highway 9 in Bienville Parish.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2003 Saturn Vue was headed west on I-20 when it ran off the ride of the road and flipped. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lewis, who was also not wearing his seat belt and was sitting in the passenger seat, was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say during the investigation, it was discovered Lewis intentionally affected the steering of the vehicle after he became angry with the female driver. As a result, police say the female was unable to control the car and prevent the wreck from happening.

Lewis was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center; he will later be extradited to the Bienville Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

