Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash

The Cotton Valley Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.(WOWT)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 52-year-old man from Cotton Valley is behind bars after allegedly purposely causing a wreck that left another person injured.

Louisiana State Police officials say on Sunday, June 5 around 9 a.m., troopers arrested Earl Lewis IV, 52, of Cotton Valley. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant for a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Troopers say the investigation started back on May 5, when they responded to a a wreck on I-20 near Highway 9 in Bienville Parish.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2003 Saturn Vue was headed west on I-20 when it ran off the ride of the road and flipped. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lewis, who was also not wearing his seat belt and was sitting in the passenger seat, was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say during the investigation, it was discovered Lewis intentionally affected the steering of the vehicle after he became angry with the female driver. As a result, police say the female was unable to control the car and prevent the wreck from happening.

Lewis was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center; he will later be extradited to the Bienville Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

