Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration

Goal of parade, homecoming is to “uplift and restore pride in the Cedar Grove community”
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Juneteenth is right around the corner.

And this upcoming weekend, you have an opportunity to join in on an early event.

It’s the Cedar Grove pre-Juneteenth parade and homecoming celebration on Saturday, June 11.

The gathering celebrates the importance of Juneteenth and highlights some of the important people who are making a difference in the community.

The goal of the day of food, fun and fellowship is to “uplift and restore pride in the Cedar Grove community,” according to a news release.

There will be a parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will start at Fairfield Avenue at East 71st Street then proceed south on Fairfield to the 81st Street Early Childhood Education Center.

Participants will start lining up at 8 a.m. And the street will be closed at 9 a.m.

Meantime, the homecoming celebration will run from 1-5 p.m. in AB Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th St.

Call (318) 230-8944 or send email to cedargrovecare@yahoo.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Shreveport community gathers for Field Gay to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Latest News

WKCC puts on carnival-themed celebration for National Cancer Survivors Day
WKCC puts on carnival-themed celebration for National Cancer Survivors Day
Graduation fears
After several violent incidents at graduation ceremonies, schools increase security measures
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
One person is dead after a shooting on Winnebago Street on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Man dies after getting shot on Winnebago Street; victim identified