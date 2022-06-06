Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Juneteenth is right around the corner.

And this upcoming weekend, you have an opportunity to join in on an early event.

It’s the Cedar Grove pre-Juneteenth parade and homecoming celebration on Saturday, June 11.

The gathering celebrates the importance of Juneteenth and highlights some of the important people who are making a difference in the community.

The goal of the day of food, fun and fellowship is to “uplift and restore pride in the Cedar Grove community,” according to a news release.

There will be a parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will start at Fairfield Avenue at East 71st Street then proceed south on Fairfield to the 81st Street Early Childhood Education Center.

Participants will start lining up at 8 a.m. And the street will be closed at 9 a.m.

Meantime, the homecoming celebration will run from 1-5 p.m. in AB Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th St.

Call (318) 230-8944 or send email to cedargrovecare@yahoo.com to learn more.

