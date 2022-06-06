Authorities identify Marshall, Texas, homicide victim, arrest suspect

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have identified the elderly man found dead over the weekend. And they’ve arrested the man they think is responsible for his death.

A family member of 64-year-old David Yale Allen found the Marshall, Texas, man’s body inside a home in the 500 block of Carey Road on Saturday evening. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery about 6:50 p.m.

“Once Deputy (sic) arrived on the scene, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, authorities obtained a warrant for 27-year-old Christopher John “CJ” Cisco’s arrest on a murder charge. Patrol deputies, with the assistance of Marshall police, found the Marshall man near U.S Highway 59 and Karnack Highway and took him into custody.

“My condolences to the Allen family as losing a loved one to violence is always hard,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher says in the Facebook post.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how quickly an arrest was made in this case. Our deputies and investigators worked diligently and tirelessly during this investigation. The teamwork between this office and the Marshall Police Department to better this community couldn’t be any stronger, as shown today.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigation division at (903) 923-4020. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.