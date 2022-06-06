Getting Answers
After several violent incidents at graduation ceremonies, schools increase security measures

Graduation fears
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today, security for the Helen Cox Senior High School graduation ceremony at the Alario Center made for long lines, but those attending were thankful the extra measures were taken to make sure safety was a priority.

Graduation is a time of celebration for students, their families and friends.

“It’s a beautiful day really with all these families and friends and people just happy. It’s a happy time for a lot of people,” said Dwayne Hicks, who is celebrating the graduation of his daughter A’ja Hicks.

But for others across the Greater New Orleans region, that happy time was tarnished by violence.

In May, a fight broke out at the George Washington Carver High School graduation. Nearly one week later, another graduation turned violent.

After the Morris Jeff graduation, a grandmother was fatally shot and two men were wounded after getting caught in a crossfire after an argument between two others escalated into gunfire.

Now schools like Helen Cox are making sure safety measures are in place like metal detectors, security guards and visible police presence.

“Oh, I feel very safe around here. They have a lot undercover here you know it’s a lot of people, they taking care so I’m feeling safe,” said Hicks.

“All you can do is pray and hope for the best and be as safe as possible and be very vigilant about your surroundings and everything else,” said Denita Williamson, also attending the graduation.

The New Orleans Police Department identified two suspects in the fight at George Washington Carver high school and arrested one.

There have been no arrests or updates in the triple shooting that killed the grandmother after the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

