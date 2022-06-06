Getting Answers
2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.

Edwards is holding a news conference to talk about what was accomplished this session and what bills on his desk he may veto.

One of those he mentioned is the transgender sports ban bill.

Edwards said he will let SB44, the bill that restricts biological boys from playing in girl sports and was authored by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, to become law without his signature. He added given that two-thirds of both chambers approved it two years in a row, it would become law eventually anyway.

Lawmakers had until 6 p.m. to finish all of their work for this session but they wrapped up a little earlier than that.

