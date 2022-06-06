Getting Answers
2 shot at Citi Trends in Marshall

“The suspect has not been located,” police posted on Facebook.
A law officer runs to his squad car as Marshall, Texas, police investigate a shooting June 6,...
A law officer runs to his squad car as Marshall, Texas, police investigate a shooting June 6, 2022, at Citi Trends that sent two people to the hospital.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A shooting Monday at Citi Trends in Marshall, Texas, sent two people to the hospital.

Their condition is not immediately known.

“More information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.”

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will update this story as information becomes available.

