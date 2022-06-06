2 shot at Citi Trends in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A shooting Monday at Citi Trends in Marshall, Texas, sent two people to the hospital.

Their condition is not immediately known.

“The suspect has not been located,” police posted on Facebook.

“More information will be released as it becomes appropriate to do so.”

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will update this story as information becomes available.

Marshall, Texas, police are investigating a shooting June 6, 2022, at Citi Trends that sent two people to the hospital. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

