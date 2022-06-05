Summer heat expected for week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hotter than average weather for early June is likely for the week ahead. With the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Rain chances look slim, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible at times.

Your Sunday is looking much like your Saturday. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine this morning with some clouds arriving this afternoon. Any chance for a shower will be confined to areas north of I-30 and even there the rain chance is slim. Temperatures will steadily warm up through the day reaching the low 90s for highs this afternoon in most areas.

Heading into tonight we’ll see just a few clouds around. Areas north of I-30 may again have a chance of a little rain toward sunrise Monday as storms that form in Oklahoma tonight could reach the northern ArkLaTex before fizzling out. Temperatures will stay warm, only falling into the mid 70s for lows.

The work week ahead will be dominated by the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s the first half of the week and could reach the upper 90s by week’s end. With the humidity it will feel like the triple digits at times during the afternoon hours. Rain chances stay low with just a slight chance of a shower or storm north of I-30 on Monday and a few more isolated spots of rain coming in by Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics we finally have Tropical Storm Alex. It was upgraded to a tropical storm Saturday night as it was pulling away from Florida. Alex may strengthen slightly over the western Atlantic through Monday, but it is expected to stay out to sea and continue to move away from the U.S. east coast. It could brush by the island of Bermuda in a couple of days. You can track Alex on the KSLA Weather app.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.