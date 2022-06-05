Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Summer heat expected for week ahead

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hotter than average weather for early June is likely for the week ahead. With the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Rain chances look slim, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible at times.

Your Sunday is looking much like your Saturday. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine this morning with some clouds arriving this afternoon. Any chance for a shower will be confined to areas north of I-30 and even there the rain chance is slim. Temperatures will steadily warm up through the day reaching the low 90s for highs this afternoon in most areas.

Heading into tonight we’ll see just a few clouds around. Areas north of I-30 may again have a chance of a little rain toward sunrise Monday as storms that form in Oklahoma tonight could reach the northern ArkLaTex before fizzling out. Temperatures will stay warm, only falling into the mid 70s for lows.

The work week ahead will be dominated by the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s the first half of the week and could reach the upper 90s by week’s end. With the humidity it will feel like the triple digits at times during the afternoon hours. Rain chances stay low with just a slight chance of a shower or storm north of I-30 on Monday and a few more isolated spots of rain coming in by Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics we finally have Tropical Storm Alex. It was upgraded to a tropical storm Saturday night as it was pulling away from Florida. Alex may strengthen slightly over the western Atlantic through Monday, but it is expected to stay out to sea and continue to move away from the U.S. east coast. It could brush by the island of Bermuda in a couple of days. You can track Alex on the KSLA Weather app.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Darci Bass, 41
Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for allegedly trying to run officer over with car during traffic stop

Latest News

Hot stretch ahead
Jeff's Sunday morning weather update
The high humidity will make for more uncomfortable temperatures
Temperatures begin their increase on Sunday
The high humidity will make for more uncomfortable temperatures
Heat and humidity on the increase
Temperatures combined with high humidity will make for uncomfortable conditions
Heat builds its way back in this weekend