Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Police seize 5 lbs. of marijuana, cash, gun after traffic stop; 1 arrested

Daelon Arrington, 23
Daelon Arrington, 23(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to a drug bust, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

While on patrol, officers report noticing a car swerving into oncoming traffic on Saturday, June 4.

Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the car, Daelon Arrington, 23.

While investigating, officers confiscated illegal marijuana, cash, a handgun and a black digital scale, police say.

Authorities report around $6,326.00 was confiscated.

In addition, police say they found about 231 grams of marijuana in small clear baggies, a large...
In addition, police say they found about 231 grams of marijuana in small clear baggies, a large baggie containing 459 grams, and close to 1,950 grams in large vacuum sealed bags.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

In addition, police say they found about 231 grams of marijuana in small clear baggies, a large baggie containing 459 grams, and close to 1,950 grams in large vacuum sealed bags.

In total, there was about 2,409 grams of marijuana, just over 5.3 pounds.

Arrington is facing several charges including possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana) and illegal carrying of weapons with CDS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
The Exercise Coach in Metairie uses computer systems and hands on coaches to improve results
Metairie gym first in Louisiana using data-driven tech to shorten workouts
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) refused to budge on his opposition to expanding...
Scalise not budging on opposition to gun control
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.