Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

National Cancer Survivors Day honors patients

National Cancer Survivors Day
National Cancer Survivors Day(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Events were held in the Baton Rouge area to honor cancer patients for National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 5.

Cancer Services held its annual Celebration of Life event at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Event attendees included cancer survivors and their families from throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Baton Rouge General Hospital hosted a Survivor Celebration for its patients on National Cancer Survivor’s Day, which is Sunday, June 5.

The hospital said the event was a celebration for those who have survived cancer, as well as a gathering of the community that has supported patients during their journey.

A “cancer survivor” refers to anyone living with a history of cancer, regardless of where they are in the course of the disease.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Shreveport community gathers for Field Gay to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Latest News

Graduation fears
After several violent incidents at graduation ceremonies, schools increase security measures
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
Cedar Grove to host pre-Juneteenth celebration
One person is dead after a shooting on Winnebago Street on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Man dies after getting shot on Winnebago Street; victim identified
This was the line of cars trying to get gas at Cosco on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Costco members form ‘obscene’ line to get discounted gas
BOOKED: Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall, Texas
Authorities identify Marshall, Texas, homicide victim, arrest suspect