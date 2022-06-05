National Cancer Survivors Day honors patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Events were held in the Baton Rouge area to honor cancer patients for National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, June 5.

Cancer Services held its annual Celebration of Life event at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Event attendees included cancer survivors and their families from throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Baton Rouge General Hospital hosted a Survivor Celebration for its patients on National Cancer Survivor’s Day, which is Sunday, June 5.

The hospital said the event was a celebration for those who have survived cancer, as well as a gathering of the community that has supported patients during their journey.

A “cancer survivor” refers to anyone living with a history of cancer, regardless of where they are in the course of the disease.

