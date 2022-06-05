Metairie gym first in Louisiana using data-driven tech to shorten workouts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It can be difficult to stay in shape for a number of reasons, whether it’s not knowing the right exercises or not having enough time during the work week.

One spot in Metairie, The Exercise Coach, is looking to change that by allowing data-driven technology and personal coaches to lead the way.

The “smart fitness studio” opened May 11, and is the first of its kind in Louisiana.

Twenty minutes per session, a couple of times a week, is all that’s needed to see results, according to those at The Exercise Coach.

Head coach Marie Williams says she has a sit-down with clients on their first day to figure out their goals and diagnose any limitations.

“That’s one of the main reasons we can do it in 20 minutes, because (the muscles are) under load for 60-90 seconds,” Williams said.

“It just lets us know a little bit about your history, any type of health conditions or any limitations you may have -- knees, elbows, shoulders -- so we take all of that into consideration and we work with that.”

Nearly every machine comes equipped with a computer that measures strength and records it, showing your progress after each visit.

For $25-$50 per session (depending on the package), Williams and other coaches will lead clients every step of the way and also develop a meal plan for them to follow. It’s more expensive than a typical gym, but generally less than hiring a personal trainer.

“The American Heart Association recommends about 150 minutes (of exercise) a week. But 20 minutes intensely is definitely beneficial,” said health educator Dr. Eric Griggs.

Dr. Griggs says when dealing with a busy schedule, whether it’s kids or work, just getting the body moving is a good thing. And there can be benefits in shorter workouts.

“You boost your metabolism, increased hormones, better mood. It can help with arthritis. It can help with chronic disease. It doesn’t have to take long if you do it correctly.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.