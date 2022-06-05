Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.

LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.
LSU baseball completes another comeback over Southern Miss.(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from LSU Sports:

Freshman right fielder Josh Pearson hit a chopper back up the middle allowing freshman left fielder Josh Stevenson to score and lift the Tigers to a 7-6 victory in the winner’s bracket game of the NCAA Hattiesburg regional Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU closer Paul Gervase (4-1) picked up his fourth win of the season after toeing the mound following the Tigers’ four-run ninth inning to tie the ballgame. He tossed one inning and gave up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

USM reliever Garrett Ramsey suffered the loss pitching 0.1 innings while giving up one run on a hit with a walk.

USM starter Hurston Waldrep stymied LSU hitters for 6.2 innings while giving up two runs on five hits. Waldrep pitched into the seventh before being pulled for reliever Dalton Rogers with 119 pitches.

LSU moves to 40-20 on the year and the Golden Eagles fall to 43-17.

The Tigers are set to meet the winner of the elimination game between Kennesaw St. and Southern Miss Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates. The elimination matchup has a first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. CT.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
The Exercise Coach in Metairie uses computer systems and hands on coaches to improve results
Metairie gym first in Louisiana using data-driven tech to shorten workouts
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) refused to budge on his opposition to expanding...
Scalise not budging on opposition to gun control
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
Daelon Arrington, 23
Police seize 5 lbs. of marijuana, cash, gun after traffic stop; 1 arrested