Hot and steamy week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot and humid weather will be the primary weather story for the work week ahead. Temperatures will be above average running well into the 90s and it will feel evening hotter with the humidity. A late week cold front may trim the heat some and offers our best shot at rain next week as we head into the weekend.

Some rain is expected this evening, particularly for areas near and north of I-20. A cluster of showers and storms has persisted this afternoon moving out of Oklahoma and into the northern ArkLaTex. These will likely hold together through early evening as they track south and east, but should start to fade away as they begin pushing south of I-20 as temperatures cool after sunset. A strong to severe storm is possible with gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours possible. Outside of any storms look for temperatures to gradually drop off through the 80s and into the 70s this evening.

Overnight we’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the low to mid 70s by morning. Another cluster of storms is likely to track through Oklahoma again tonight and could reach northern portions of the ArkLaTex Monday morning.

For your Monday, outside of a chance for a few storms mainly around and north of I-20, we’ll be partly cloudy, hot and dry for much of the area. Temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s, but with the humidity it will feel closer to 100.

A hot and mainly dry forecast will continue into midweek with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the low 100s.

Toward the end of the week an approaching cold front may help bring some isolated showers and storms back Thursday, Friday and possibly into Saturday too. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s at the end of this week ahead of the front, but may cool slightly into the low to mid 90s over the weekend.

In the tropics we’re continuing to track Tropical Storm Alex which is off the east coast of the United States. Alex is tracking away from land and has likely peaked in intensity. It will lose it tropical characteristics as it pulls away and moves farther out into the Atlantic through midweek. You can keep up with Alex on the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.