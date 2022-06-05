Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person died, and several people were injured in two multiple-vehicle wrecks that occurred on Interstate 20 in Marshall early Sunday morning between mile markers 634 and 635.

According to a press release, Marshall Fire/EMS personnel responded to the “chaotic scene” of the two wrecks that occurred on the eastbound side of I-20.

“Marshall’s entire crew was involved in one way or another supporting Waskom EMS,” the press release stated. “It was noted that there were multiple crashes, and immediately, Battalion Chief Burnett called for additional personnel and resources, which included mutual aid from Greenwood, La., and helicopters from both Shreveport and Louisiana.”

Some patients were transported to LSU and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Marshall, and one critically injured patient was flown by helicopter to LSU, the press release stated. An unknown number of patients were taken from the scene via private vehicles.

One person died at the scene, the press release stated.

“This is a very unfortunate incident that involved the support from multiple emergency agencies; a special thanks to all involved,” the press release stated. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all those who suffered loss in this most tragic incident.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
SPD investigating downtown shooting; nearby business owner speaks out
SPD investigating downtown shooting; nearby business owner speaks out
Field Gay 2022 takes place at A.C. Steere Park
Field Gay 2022 takes place at A.C. Steere Park
KSLA Sports - Saturday, June 4, 2022
KSLA Sports - Saturday, June 4, 2022