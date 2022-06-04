Getting Answers
Shreveport community gathers for Field Gay to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In May 2022, the Shreveport City Council declared June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Shreveport. To celebrate the month, people gathered at A.C. Steere Park for Field Gay.

Field Gay gives attendees the chance to participate in field day style games, eat great food from area vendors and strengthen connections in the community.

Member with the “Free Mom Hugs” organization, Raydra Hall, said Pride Month is necessary for everyone to be heard. The group gives out hugs to those in the LGBTQ+ community who may not have support from their family.

”We get a lot of them. When they get a hug and they cry because they have parents that aren’t supportive, they’re hiding and they can’t come out. It’s just so many people need hugs and support and love, and we try to be there to help when we can,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

