Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB/Louisiana State Police) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Marksville police officer for malfeasance in office and abuse of office.

According to LSP, on June 2, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate a complaint against a Marksville police officer for an alleged sexual assault.

According to the victim, Officer Dana Adams, 45, committed a prohibited sexual act while acting in an official police capacity. LSP secured an arrest warrant and charged Adams on June 3, booking him into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on the two charges.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

This investigation remains ongoing with the Louisiana State Police as the lead investigative agency on the case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
3 people injured in downtown Shreveport shooting; nearby business owner worried about violence
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in Bossier Parish head-on crash
Left to right: Jermaine Handy (18), Conswaveon Lane (18), Princess Williams (41)
3 identified after car chase, manhunt in south Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
1 person dies in 2 multi-vehicle wrecks on I-20 in Marshall
The Exercise Coach in Metairie uses computer systems and hands on coaches to improve results
Metairie gym first in Louisiana using data-driven tech to shorten workouts
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) refused to budge on his opposition to expanding...
Scalise not budging on opposition to gun control
Source: Gray News Media
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found at home on Carey Rd.
Daelon Arrington, 23
Police seize 5 lbs. of marijuana, cash, gun after traffic stop; 1 arrested