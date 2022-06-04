Beautiful and dry Saturday with more heat on its way

(KSLA) - This weekend will be nice and dry with limited rain. Temperatures and humidity will be on their way up, but will be getting much worse as we start the new work week.

Good Saturday and happy weekend! Today will have lots of sunshine with basically no chance of rain. There will be a few clouds at times, but those will have no real impact to our weather. Temperatures will be getting slightly warmer today with highs reaching the upper 80s and possibly hitting 90 in a few spots. The humidity will still be tolerable so it will not feel so bad outside. With highs in the upper 80s, the feels like may only go up to the lower 90s. Take advantage while you can!

Sunday will be mostly dry with only a 20% chance of rain. The little bit of rain I expect will be very limited and very small showers. So if you see a quick shower, it will only last a couple minutes. The bigger story will be the heat and humidity coming back. It will warm up to the lower 90s with a lot more humidity. So it will feel like the mid 90s in the afternoon. If you are planning anything outdoors this weekend such as mowing the grass, Saturday is the better day to do so.

Monday and Tuesday will remain dry and have mostly sunny weather. A few clouds will pass by at times, but I do not expect any rain from them. So rain chances are down to zilch. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s. With temperatures so high, and the humidity nothing less than miserable, it will make the feels-like temperatures be in the triple digits! Stay hydrated while spending time outside! Don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off for a few minutes either.

Wednesday will remain hot, getting up to the mid 90s! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. The humidity will be high as well, so that will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Feels-like temperatures could be pushing near 100 degrees once again! Keep drinking that water!

Thursday will have a few more passing clouds but will still have little to no rain. Temperatures will remain in the mid 90s for the afternoon with plenty of humidity.

Friday will also stay hot, but may come down a couple degrees. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with more passing clouds to provide some shade. There is also a 20% chance of rain for the day. If we do see some showers or storms, that will help cool temperatures a little more. However, it looks very unlikely to rain everywhere. So if you do not see any rain, it will stay hot.

Out in the tropics, we still have Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This is passing over Florida Saturday and will make its way on out to the Atlantic by Sunday. All it has become is a big rain-maker. This system could still develop enough to become Alex, but even if it does, it will be no harm after leaving Florida. Let this be a friendly reminder to always be prepared with Hurricane Season. We will be your First Alert to all thing tropical this summer, so continue to follow your First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great weekend and stay safe in the heat!

