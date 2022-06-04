Baby formula maker says new batches should be on store shelves in two weeks

(CNN) - Abbott Nutrition says it plans to restart work at the Sturgis, Michigan today, with the first batches of new formula expected to be available to consumers on or around June 20.

When the plant resumes manufacturing formula, the company confirmed to the US Food and Drug Administration, it will start with EleCare and other specialty metabolic formulas.

Abbott will also release about 300,000 cans of EleCare Specialty Formula on a case-by-case basis to people who need it urgently. This is an amino acid-based hypoallergenic product for babies who can’t tolerate cow’s milk in other formulas due to an intolerance or allergy.

This formula was not a part of the company’s recall earlier in the year, but it has been on hold at the Sturgis plant because the agency was concerned that it was produced under “insanitary conditions.”

The FDA said the formula will undergo enhanced testing to make sure it is safe.

