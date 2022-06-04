3 people injured in Downtown Shreveport shooting
Police say a suspect is in custody.
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are recovering following an early morning shooting in Downtown Shreveport.
The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 regarding an incident in a parking lot near the corner of Spring Street and Travis Street.
According to officers at the scene, the shooting happened following an argument.
All the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more information becomes available.
