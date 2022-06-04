Getting Answers
3 people injured in Downtown Shreveport shooting

Police say a suspect is in custody.
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on...
Police remain on scene following a shooting that left two men and one woman injured on Saturday, June 4.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are recovering following an early morning shooting in Downtown Shreveport.

The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 regarding an incident in a parking lot near the corner of Spring Street and Travis Street.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting happened following an argument.

All the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more information becomes available.

