3 people injured in Downtown Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are recovering following an early morning shooting in Downtown Shreveport.

The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 regarding an incident in a parking lot near the corner of Spring Street and Travis Street.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting happened following an argument.

All the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

