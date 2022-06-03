Getting Answers
When will Shreveport’s new recycling pickup program begin?

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport suspended its curbside recycling program back in Oct. 2020. Since then, many have asked when Shreveport’s new residential recycle pickup will begin.

According to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the simple answer is very soon. He said legislation regarding recycling will be brought up in the city’s next city council meeting. He said he hopes discussions about the recycling contract will bring the city one step closer to bringing back recycling.

“We’re in the middle of negotiations so I don’t want to put too much information out on it. Just know that we are trying to move as quickly as possible but we are working with a vendor and we’re working with the city council and my own administration, so it’s a couple parties involved, but we care about recycling and our community and keeping it clean just as much as anybody,” Perkins said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.

