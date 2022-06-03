Salvation Army of Texarkana celebrates National Donut Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For Salvation Army leaders in Texarkana, the everyday donut serves as a symbol of comfort.

In the United States, National Donut Day is celebrated yearly on June 3 — ever since 1938.

On Friday morning, members of the Salvation Army delivered donuts to the Texarkana Texas mayor’s office, police, fire and other agencies in and around Texarkana.

“We have the opportunity to go to our first responders and all of those who are pouring themselves to us,” said Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez.

Officials with the Salvation Army say the day was established by the organization during the great depression in a way to commemorate ‘Donut Lassies’ — who served donuts to the soldiers during World War I.

“We are just saying thank you because the way they support not only the Salvation Army, but the way they help the Salvation Army support our community,” Gomez said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.