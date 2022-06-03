Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Salvation Army of Texarkana celebrates National Donut Day

Officials with the Salvation Army say the day was established by the organization during the...
Officials with the Salvation Army say the day was established by the organization during the great depression in a way to commemorate ‘Donut Lassies’ — who served donuts to the soldiers during World War I.(KVLY)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For Salvation Army leaders in Texarkana, the everyday donut serves as a symbol of comfort.

In the United States, National Donut Day is celebrated yearly on June 3 — ever since 1938.

On Friday morning, members of the Salvation Army delivered donuts to the Texarkana Texas mayor’s office, police, fire and other agencies in and around Texarkana.

“We have the opportunity to go to our first responders and all of those who are pouring themselves to us,” said Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez.

Officials with the Salvation Army say the day was established by the organization during the great depression in a way to commemorate ‘Donut Lassies’ — who served donuts to the soldiers during World War I.

“We are just saying thank you because the way they support not only the Salvation Army, but the way they help the Salvation Army support our community,” Gomez said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
Highway 315
Texas highway used as shortcut proves to be home to many deadly crashes

Latest News

Downtown Texarkana, Texas
Community survey could help with revitalizing downtown Texarkana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for allegedly trying to run officer over with car during traffic stop
Mifepristone is a medication used to end a pregnancy.
Louisiana moves to outlaw mail-order abortion drugs
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session