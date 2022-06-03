Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Person injured in Thursday night shooting; suspect sought

The victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay, according to police.
The victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay, according to police.
The victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay, according to police.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a late-night shooting on Thursday.

Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 2 to the 400 block of Highland Avenue. That’s in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, an unknown man was at the home of the victim when gunfire broke out.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay, according to police.

The gunman fled on foot. He was wearing a white tank top and jeans. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

The 10th annual Keith Stanley Memorial Golf Tournament returns this weekend, after a two hear...
Memorial golf tournament honors life, legacy of Bossier City man
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
3 in custody after manhunt in Bossier
3 in custody after manhunt in Bossier
Manhunt underway in Bossier
Manhunt underway in Bossier