Person injured in Thursday night shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a late-night shooting on Thursday.

Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 2 to the 400 block of Highland Avenue. That’s in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, an unknown man was at the home of the victim when gunfire broke out.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay, according to police.

The gunman fled on foot. He was wearing a white tank top and jeans. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

