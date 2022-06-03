Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for allegedly trying to run officer over with car during traffic stop

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area.

Officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office say Darci Bass, 41, is facing multiple charges for allegedly trying to run a police officer over with her car. It happened Tuesday, May 31 in the Zwolle area.

The sheriff’s office says Bass and a passenger were driving when an officer passed by them and recognized the passenger as wanted man, Chris Malmay. Officials say when they pulled the car over, Malmay got out of the car and ran away, and Bass tried to run over an officer with the vehicle. Malmay was able to get away and is still wanted on numerous warrants out of Sabine Parish for failure to appear on charges of assault against an officer and drug offenses.

Meanwhile, Bass is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault with a vehicle on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Bass is the mother of Livye Lewis, 19, who was killed by Matthew Edgar on Oct. 31, 2020. Back in late January, Edgar failed to show up for his third court appearance and has been on the run ever since.

MORE>>> East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.