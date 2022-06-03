Getting Answers
Memorial golf tournament honors life, legacy of Bossier City man

“We made a promise to his mom that we wouldn’t let Keith’s legacy die.”
The 10th annual Keith Stanley Memorial Golf Tournament returns this weekend, after a two hear...
The 10th annual Keith Stanley Memorial Golf Tournament returns this weekend, after a two hear hiatus because the pandemic. Organizers hope to raise thousands of dollars in his name.(TJ Woodard)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been nearly 17 years since Keith Stanley died following a courageous battle with a rare form of lymphoma.

Though years have passed, his memory and spirit live on in those who knew him best.

“Only the good die young and it’s true,” said TJ Woodard, who said he was one of Stanley’s close friends. “I don’t know if you will find someone who didn’t like Keith Stanley.”

A 2000 honor graduate of Airline High School, Keith excelled in both the classroom and on the green; he was in the National Honor Society and also played on the junior PGA tour.

According to Woodard, Keith planned to become a lawyer after graduating from LSU but died during his first semester at LSU Law in 2005 at age 24 — just eight days after his birthday.

“We made a promise to his mom that we wouldn’t let Keith’s legacy die,” Woodard added.

He’s kept that promise by helping organize the Keith Stanley Memorial Golf Tournament for over a decade. The tournament was canceled for the last two years because of COVID.

“It’s near and dear to my heart, Keith was my closest friend on this earth,” Woodard said. “Every year, we honor Keith.”

The tournament raises thousands of dollars each year and has helped fund nine scholarships for students pursuing law at LSU — just like Keith did. Another scholarship set up in Keith’s name is through the Gamma chapter of Kappa Sigma, his fraternity, which has financially supported three individuals.

“He would certainly do it for all of us,” Woodard added. “I think he’d be happy.”

That tournament is taking place Saturday, June 2, at Olde Oaks Golf Club in Haughton. If interested in applying for one of the scholarships, email stanleymemorial@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

