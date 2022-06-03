Getting Answers
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City

KSLA News 12 has been told that a carjacking led to a high-speed chase
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of June 2. 2022.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt Thursday night in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies had been searching for at least two males who may be armed.

KSLA News 12 has been told that Bossier City police, Louisiana State Police, Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents, drones and K-9 units are on the scene.

KSLA News 12 is still working to get full details on what led to this massive law enforcement presence in the vicinity of The Preserve.

KSLA News 12 has been told that a carjacking on Barksdale Boulevard led to a high-speed chase.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

