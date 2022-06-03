Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Man accused of stashing cocaine in wheelchair at airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) – A passenger arriving at the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of trying to use a wheelchair to stash cocaine from the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found packages of a white powdery substance within the seat cushions of an electric wheelchair.

CBP said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

Officers found a total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine in the wheelchair.

Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Cramer, 39
Keithville woman arrested for allegedly leaving child home without food for four days
K-9s are being used in a manhunt in the area of The Preserve in south Bossier City the night of...
Authorities take 3 into custody, ending manhunt in south Bossier City
Emmanuel Black, 19
19-year-old arrested, charged in woman’s shooting death
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Mayor: Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center hiring, startup dates pushed back to 2023
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY...
Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974
From left to right, former FDNY members Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and...
4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Special committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death requests Gov. Edwards to attend next meeting