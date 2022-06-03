Limited rain this weekend with major heat on its way

(KSLA) - This weekend will be mostly dry minus a couple isolated showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be out their way back up this weekend but will be even hotter through next week.

Friday should remain dry, as I have taken out all the rain chances. I expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There may be more sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be on their way back up, with highs in the mid 80s. This will be close to average for early June. There will still be plenty of humidity, but a very subtle relief is expected. It will not feel bad at all whenever we get a little breeze from the north!

This weekend will be mostly dry and hot again. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with basically no chance of rain. I would expect temperatures to climb back to the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will not be terrible but you will feel it for sure. Sunday has a shot of seeing a little more rain later in the day. I have increased the rain chance to 30%. It could turn out to be a bust, and no one sees rain. Regardless, the possibility is there. The humidity will be back to dreadful with very warm temperatures in the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry and mostly sunny weather. A few clouds will pass by at times, but I do not expect any rain from them. Temperatures will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s. With temperatures so high, and the humidity nothing less than miserable, it will make the feels-like temperatures be in the triple digits! Stay hydrated while spending time outside!

Wednesday will remain hot getting up to the mid 90s! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. The humidity will be high as well, so that will make it feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Feels-like temperatures could be pushing near 100 degrees once again! Stay hydrated!

Time to talk tropics! June 1st was the official start of Hurricane Season and will last through November 30th. This is the first time in several years we did not have a named storm before the official start. We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone One which will likely become a tropical depression or a tropical storm Friday. This storm is still heading towards Florida and will bring lots of rain over the weekend. It will be gone by the start of next week. Let this be a friendly reminder to always be prepared with Hurricane Season. We will be your First Alert to all thing tropical this summer, so continue to follow your First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great weekend and stay safe in the heat!

