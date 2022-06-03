Hot and steamy days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer heat builds into next week along with the humidity. Some isolated rain is possible over the weekend, but the forecast is looking like a mostly dry one until possibly the end of next week or the following weekend.

We’ll stay warm and quiet in most spots into this evening. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the 70s after the sun goes down.

Overnight expect to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures settling back into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Saturday looks seasonably hot with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy with just a 10% chance of a pop-up shower.

The chance for rain on Sunday is a little higher, but we’re still only expecting a few isolated showers or storms. Otherwise we’ll be partly cloudy and a little humid with daytime highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The temperatures and humidity will both be going up as we head into next week. Little, if any, rain is expected through midweek. Mornings will be warm and muggy with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70s. Afternoons look hot and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like the low 100s.

A cold front may begin approaching the area toward the end of the week bringing rain chances back and trimming the temperatures slightly as we head into next weekend.

In the tropics, a disturbance moving through the southeast Gulf of Mexico is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex either Friday evening or night. The track will take it across south Florida where heavy rain will be the main threat. By Sunday it’s expected to head into the western Atlantic and remain off the east coast of the U.S. as it gradually heads northeast into next week. You can keep up with the latest track on the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

Have a great rest of your Friday!

